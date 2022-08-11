Analysis: Pesticides are creating a biodiversity crisis in Europe

Travelling by train from central London, it doesn’t take long before the city gives way to a patchwork of mostly agricultural fields. But one of these fields is special. The Broadbalk field – part of the Rothamsted Estate – is the site of some of the oldest agricultural research experiments in the world. It was here that in 1843 the first wheat seeds were planted by estate owner John Bennet Lawes and his scientific collaborator, chemist Joseph Henry Gilbert. With that wheat, they were also planting the seeds of modern scientific agriculture. The various plots of the Broadbalk experiment have been subject to different farming techniques since its inception, with some plots still managed as they were in the 19th century, allowing scientist to study the effects of herbicides, fertilisers and pesticides, ‘in-puts’ in agricultural parlance. Rothamsted’s scientists are working to find more sustainable ways of farming that minimise pesticide use and promote biodiversity. The Rothamsted Insect Survey doesn’t go back quite so far, traps for moths and night-flying insects “useful sentinels of environmental change” date from 1943 and are “used as a proxy for general biodiversity study,” Dr James Bell, who oversees the project, tells IE. Data from these traps – there are around 70 throughout the UK – have shown moths have declined by a third in this time. How much of this is down to pesticide use or other factors is difficult to say, according to Dr Bell, but “it is definitely not the case that insecticides…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay