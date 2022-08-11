Cambodian government cancels development of Phnom Tamao forest amid outcry

PHNOM TAMAO, Cambodia — Prime Minister Hun Sen has stepped in to cancel all development projects slated for the Phnom Tamao forest, near the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, following months of public condemnation. The announcement on the morning of Aug. 7 saw work in what remains of the forest snap to a halt, but not before hundreds of hectares of forest had been felled. Prior to this month, the forest, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Phnom Penh, spanned some 2,300 hectares (5,700 acres) and hosted a range of threatened animals, along with the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center. Jointly run by Cambodia’s Forestry Administration and conservation NGOs Wildlife Alliance and Free the Bears, the center offers refuge and rehabilitation for animals rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, before eventually releasing the animals back into the wild — often directly into the adjoining forests of Phnom Tamao. But a government-approved land swap saw at least 1,180 hectares (2,916 acres), more than half of the forest’s expanse, transferred from the state to private owners. A lady cuts up the timber left behind by the cancelled development project in Phnom Tamao. Image by Gerald Flynn/Mongabay. Of this, 680 hectares (1,680 acres) was listed as going to TP Moral Group, headed by Khun Sea, a Cambodian tycoon notorious for using live snakes to evict people in Phnom Penh. Meanwhile, 500 hectares (1,236 acres) was listed as being transferred to unnamed private owners, although the government later disclosed that Leng Navatra, another…This article was originally published on Mongabay

