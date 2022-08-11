Drought-beset South African city taps aquifer, shirks long-term solutions: Critics

A drought-stricken South African coastal metropolis, facing a likely large-scale shutdown of its municipal water supply this month or next, has resorted to setting up boreholes to provide groundwater to large public hospitals and schools. But this short-term emergency course of action comes with serious long-term risks, say water experts and advocates. And better, more sustainable long-term solutions could be found. The Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, located in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province and covering 1,959 square kilometers (756 square miles), is home to 1.28 million people who mostly inhabit the coastal city of Gqeberha, the large inland industrial factory town of Kariega, and the two small towns of Despatch and Colchester. A grim water crisis brought on by severe climate change-driven drought, exacerbated by decaying infrastructure (resulting in major losses through unrepaired water main leaks), has left the municipality’s four dams at less than 15% of capacity. The municipality had to temporarily decommission the barges at one of the four dams, the Impofu dam, on June 11 after water levels dropped too low to allow any extraction. Nelson Mandela Bay gets 190 million liters (50 million gallons) of water a day from the Gariep Dam in neighboring Free State province, 400 km (250 mi) away, via the Orange-Fish tunnel and the Fish River. But the municipality’s total daily consumption is 285 million liters (75 million gallons), leaving a shortfall of 95 million liters (25 million gallons) every day. For the past two months, city administrators, local business representatives and South…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay