Indigenous lands, knowledge are essential for saving primates from extinction, says new study

The declining population of non-human primates, like monkeys, apes, tarsiers or prosimians, mainly due to deforestation and habitat loss, has long been a concern for researchers. At least 68% of all primates are in danger of extinction, while 93% have declining populations globally. But a new study released Wednesday in Science magazine, shows that primates have healthier populations when their range overlaps with Indigenous peoples’ lands. The authors conclude that, in order to save primates, we need to protect Indigenous autonomy over their territory. This is the latest paper to acknowledge that Indigenous peoples and their traditional beliefs, practices and knowledge systems based on living with local ecosystems and exploiting them sustainably, hold important conservation lessons for the world. “In writing this paper, the realization we came to was that probably the single most important action one could take to prevent the primate extinction crisis is to allow Indigenous peoples to maintain sovereignty over their land,” says anthropologist Paul Garber, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois and one of the lead authors of the new study. The woolly spider monkey is among other primate species in the Atlantic Forest patches that suffered a population loss due to yellow fever. Image by Stephen Davis via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0). Speaking to Mongabay by video call from his home in the United States, Garber says one of their goals was to conduct a global study that could serve as a base for further research. The authors, which include 29 biologists,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

