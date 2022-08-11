Indonesia backtracks on plan criticized for ‘privatizing’ fisheries resources

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has abandoned a plan to contract out long-term fishing rights to companies, following intense criticism from small-scale fishers and experts that the move would effectively privatize the country’s marine resources. The plan, as proposed by the fisheries ministry, would have allowed local and foreign fishing companies to operate for at least 15 years and up to 30 years in a designated fishing area with a set catch quota and fishing gear. The ministry said in December 2021 that the contract scheme would boost economic growth while also guaranteeing stability for potential investors in the fishing sector. On Aug. 8, however, Muhammad Zaini Hanafi, the ministry’s director-general of capture fisheries, said would not be going ahead. He said the ministry had considered feedback from marine experts and small-scale fishers, and added the new fisheries management approach would focus on catch quota-based fishing. A fishing port in Java. Image by A. Asnawi/Mongabay Indonesia. “This is a positive thing that we must laud the fisheries ministry for: they’ve listened to civil society’s concerns,” Harimuddin, manager adviser at the Indonesia Ocean Justice Initiative, a Jakarta-based think tank, said in an online discussion on Aug. 11. Experts widely panned the proposal, saying it would reduce the government’s authority in managing marine resources and also discriminate against marginalized fishing groups. They added that contract-based fisheries management was unconstitutional because it would turn a public resource into a private one. “Is this policy really in line with the needs of traditional fishers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

