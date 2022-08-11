No critical examination of flawed environmental assessments in Nepal, experts say

KATHMANDU — When Nepal’s Supreme Court recently canceled government plans to build an international airport in Nijhgad in the country’s south, the project’s environmental impact assessment report, or EIA, was one of the reasons cited in the decision. The authors of the report were found to have copied and pasted content from a similar document prepared for a hydropower project. The court held that as the report mentions the production of clean energy and envisages the construction of infrastructure such as a powerhouse and headworks, it could be surmised that some paragraphs were lifted from the report prepared for the hydropower project in the Gaurishankar Conservation Area. Similarly, in the case of another airport project, this one in the bird paradise of Pokhara in central Nepal, the EIA report only mentioned 28 species of birds. However, conservationists have counted more than 470 species in the Pokhara Valley. That project has proceeded, with the airport now expected to open at the end of the year. “Usually in Nepal, EIA is done for a project late in the project cycle after many important decisions on design and locations have already been made,” Shree Govind Shah, a professor at the Faculty of Environmental and Biological Science at Kathmandu University, wrote in a 2019 study. “In the case of government sponsored projects, EIA has remained as ‘pro forma’ compliance with government’s legal requirements.” The requirement for large development projects to undergo an environmental impact assessment was adopted in Nepal during the 1980s, as officials…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay