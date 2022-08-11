‘Protection too small, pressure too high’ for tree species globally, study finds

Trees play a critical role in supporting life on Earth, and over the past few years, everyone from governments to companies to celebrities has been talking about tree planting as a solution to climate change and a boon to biodiversity. But, according to recent research, we could also do a much better job of protecting the trees that already exist. Researchers looked at the distributions of 46,752 tree species around the world and found that more than 13% of all species examined (6,377 species) have no protection at all and have a limited distribution, making them vulnerable to disturbance, disaster and disease. They published their findings in a recent study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The flowers of Magnolia canandeana. Only 60 of these trees are known in the wild. They inhabit Ecuador’s Canandé Reserve in the Chocó, where scientists and locals are working to help conserve the rainforest. Photo courtesy of Álvaro Pérez. For all species examined, at least half of their distribution lacks protection. The researchers determined this by breaking down the range of each species into blocks of 110 by 110 kilometers (68 by 68 miles), and found that, on average, 50.2% of any given tree species’ distribution falls inside blocks that have no protected areas. “[This study] highlights really a need to have more focus on tree diversity [and for] for much, much more conservation and restoration effort than we currently are seeing,” study co-author Jens-Christian Svenning, a professor of biology at Aarhus…This article was originally published on Mongabay

