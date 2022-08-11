‘The water is brown’: Community in Guyana rings the alarm over unsustainable mining near river

CHINESE LANDING, Guyana – When first entering the territory of the Carib Indigenous community in Chinese Landing, northwest Guyana, there are no signs of environmental destruction. At first glance, it can even be said that the tiny riverine community is thriving. But this is hardly the case. Further into the center of the community’s titled lands, a medium-scale gold mining operation driven by people across the country and Venezuela to the north has left over 2 hectares (about 5 acres) of land deforested and discolored waterways. In the last year, lands have been severely degraded and sections of the forest containing commercial species of trees locals typical sell for income, such as the Purple Heart Tree (Peltogyne spp.), have been cut down to make way for gold mining activities and the construction of mining camps. Chinese Landing is generally forested with small patches of savannahs lands in between. Mining for gold is not unusual in Chinese Landing. In fact, according to Orin Fernandes, the toshao or chief of the community, artisanal mining can be described as part of their culture. It was a practice that first began with their ancestors centuries ago when there was need for tools and continues today. The gold from mining activities would be traded for items that were needed in the community. While mining occurred on their ancestral lands for generations, there was minimal impact on the environment. “The forest was our hospitals and supermarkets,” Fernandes told Mongabay. He explained that their ancestors recognized that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

