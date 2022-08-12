Amazon deforestation on pace to roughly match last year’s rate of loss

Deforestation in Earth’s largest rainforest is on track to rival last year’s 15-year-high according to data released today by the Brazilian government. INPE, Brazil’s national space research institute, today published figures from its DETER deforestation alert system, which tracks forest clearing on a near-real time basis to support enforcement action against illegal deforestation. INPE’s system detected 8,555 square kilometers of deforestation between August 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022, 0.4% less than the previous year, when deforestation hit the highest level since 2006. The area of forest affected by degradation and selected cutting, which is typically a precursor to outright deforestation, climbed 9% year over year. Deforestation between Aug 1 and Jul 31 2008-2022, according to INPE’s DETER system. Monthly deforestation according to INPE’s deforestation alert system, DETER, and Imazon’s SAD system. Imazon is a Brazilian NGO that tracks deforestation independently of the Brazilian government. 2022’s tally represents an area nearly the size of Puerto Rico or Cypress. But the actual area of forest loss over the past 12 months is significantly higher: INPE is expected to release its findings from analysis of high resolution satellite imagery in October or November. That analysis provides a more detailed picture because it captures deforestation missed by DETER, which uses coarser resolution satellite imagery. However DETER data provides early insight on trends in the Amazon. Since the 2006/2007 deforestation year, data from INPE’s two systems have moved generally in step with each other. Therefore the latest data may be indicative of another high…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay