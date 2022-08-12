In a hotter, drier climate, how serious is fire risk to island seabirds?

For years, seabird ecologist Jennifer Lavers longed to survey the colonies of short-tailed shearwaters on Figure of Eight Island off the coast of Western Australia. She’d identified this remote island as the westernmost breeding spot for the species, and one of only six islands in the entire Recherche Archipelago that the species chose to inhabit. In February 2020, a lightning strike ignited a fire on Figure of Eight Island, but no one seemed to know how bad the damage was. A year later, Lavers went to investigate. When she and a team of researchers steered their boat toward the shore, they saw that the fire had swept the island. Lavers said the terrain reminded her of a “moonscape.” “If you looked at the neighboring islands, and then you looked at Figure of Eight, you could see right away that something was very, very different,” Lavers, a research scientist at the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, told Mongabay. “The island was brownish, blackish gray, and [most] of the green vegetation had essentially been removed except for a couple of little patches.” The baseline population of short-tailed shearwaters (Ardenna tenuirostris) on Figure of Eight Island before the fire is uncertain. A recent paper, with Lavers as lead author, suggests that “thousands” of seabirds may have once lived here, although this assumption is based on survey data from 40-80 years ago. Nonetheless, Lavers and her co-authors assume the fire would have impacted “significant numbers of shearwater chicks and adults.” The visit to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

