The science of drought explained in pictures

From BBC
From all the pictures of parched fields, dusty soil and dried-up reservoirs, it might appear obvious there’s a drought.
But from a scientific point of view, it’s more complicated than that.
There’s no one definition of drought – it’s different depending on whether you look at weather, agriculture or water flow in rivers and streams.
And when it comes to declaring an “official” drought, government agencies look at how the long dry spell is affecting food production, water supplies and the environment.
That includes how much rivers and streams are shrinking, which puts wildlife and water supplies at risk. They also look at threats to crops and livestock if fields are turned into dust bowls.
One big indicator for drought is hydrology – the flow of water through rivers and the state of the water stored underground in permeable rocks beneath the soil.
These are crucial for supplying the drinking water that reaches our taps.
Rivers are running at exceptionally low levels in much of southern England and Wales, including the River Yscir, Colne and Wye. There are reports of streams drying up and rivers shifting downstream.
The amount of water stored in aquifers – the layer of spongy rock that soaks up water – is below normal for this time of the year.
Reservoirs are also running empty. At the end of July reservoirs were at their lowest levels in England and Wales since records began