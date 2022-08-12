Toxic rare earth mines fuel deforestation, rights abuses in Myanmar, report says

The dramatic expansion of rare earth mining in northern Myanmar in recent years is fueling human rights abuses, destroying forests, and bankrolling groups linked to the military regime that ousted the civilian government in February 2021, according to a new report from the NGO Global Witness. The report, based on a six-month-long investigation of satellite imagery and local community interviews, shows that the number of rare earth mines in Myanmar’s Kachin state proliferated from a handful in 2016 to more than 2,700 mining collection pools spread across almost 300 separate locations by March 2022. The area of forested hills impacted by intensive mining encompasses an area the size of Singapore. According to the report, Myanmar has supplanted China as the world’s largest source of rare earth heavy metals, a group of elements commonly used in smartphones, home electronics and clean energy technology, such as electric cars and wind turbines. Due to the global ubiquity of products in which rare earth minerals are used, there’s a risk of minerals mined illegally in Myanmar making their way into household brand products, the investigation says. A lump of a rare earth element called europium. Image by Alchemist-hp via Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0) Risks displaced across the border While rare earth mining doesn’t involve the same razing of mountains as other types of extraction, such as mining for precious stones, its byproducts are highly toxic. The extraction process involves injecting potent chemicals such as ammonium sulfate into mountainsides, then precipitating the minerals out…This article was originally published on Mongabay

