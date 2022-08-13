Climate change: Drought highlights dangers for electricity supplies

From BBC
The ongoing drought in the UK and Europe is putting electricity generation under pressure, say experts.
Electricity from hydropower – which uses water to generate power – has dropped by 20% overall.
And nuclear facilities, which are cooled using river water, have been restricted.
There are fears that the shortfalls are a taste of what will happen in the coming winter.
In the UK, high temperatures are hitting energy output from fossil, nuclear and solar sources.
That is because the technology in power plants and solar panels work much less well in high temperatures.
The prolonged dry spell is putting further pressure on energy supplies as Europe scrambles for alternative sources after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Hydropower is an important source of energy for Europe, but the lack of water in rivers and reservoirs is now significantly reducing the ability of facilities to produce electricity.
Italy gets around 1/5 of its power from hydro, but that’s fallen by around 40% in the past 12 months.
It’s a similar story in Spain, where the amount of electricity generated is down 44%, according to data from energy researchers Rystad Energy.
“Hydropower can be quite volatile, but 40% is absolutely extreme,” says Fabian Rønningen, a power analyst with Rystad.
The figures are not just down in one part of Europe, he explains, but all the big hydropower-producing