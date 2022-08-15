Australian miner threatens lawsuit against PNG for scrapping carbon scheme

An Australian company is threatening to sue the government of Papua New Guinea after its proposed carbon credit deal was canceled. Mayur Resources, a mining and energy company that works exclusively in Papua New Guinea, said in a statement that “the current intention is to vigorously challenge the notices through applicable legal processes, with a view to continuing its carbon offset projects.” This comes after the country’s Forest Clearance Authority canceled the proposed offset project that involved approximately 800,000 hectares (2 million acres) in PNG’s Western province. As reported by REDD Monitor, the carbon credit scheme was a revival of the failed Kamula Doso Improved Forest Management Carbon Project, which was run by Mayur Renewables, a subsidiary of the mining and energy company, until 2020. The threat marks the latest twist in a convoluted story that began with a coal power station proposal. Mayur Resources acquired leases to mine coal in PNG’s Gulf province, and in 2017 told Mongabay it had received approval from the country’s environmental authorities to develop a coal- and biomass-fired power plant in the city of Lae. The project, which would have been the country’s first coal-fired power station, was widely criticized by civil society groups. Both environmental and human rights NGOs were quick to point out the dangers of opening a coal power station in a nation on the front line of climate change. The plan for the power plant was scrapped in July this year, with the company announcing it would pivot to focusing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

