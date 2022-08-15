FSC-certified paper plantation faces farmer backlash in Colombia

CAJIBIO, Colombia – From a birds-eye view, greenery expands far into the tropical Andean horizon in Colombia’s department of Cauca, easily confused with a sprawling native forest. However, for the Indigenous Misak communities and farmers living in the region, they know that this is far from a native forest – it is a tree plantation owned by one of Colombia’s largest paper producing companies. Smurfit Kappa Cartón de Colombia (SKCC), subsidiary of Irish multinational Smurfit Kappa Group, is a leading producer of paper and cardboard products in the country. Operating in the nation since 1986, Colombia is one of the global giant’s six most important sites. Products are derived from pine trees such as patula pine (pinus patula) and rose gum trees (eucalyptus grandis), species foreign to the region. Plantations are located in six Colombian departments, totaling 70,000 hectares (172,973 acres). The department of Cauca is of great importance to the company, holding about a third of its national plantations, with 3,000 hectares (7,413 acres) found in the town of Cajibio. This plantation is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an ethical wood label that promotes the responsible management of forests. However, SKCC has attracted the ire of most Indigenous Misak and local community members in Cajibio who accuse the company of land grabs. Community leaders have found the plantation to be defying Colombia’s legal forest code and say it is diminishing access to water. Panoramic view of the pine and eucalyptus monoculture plantations of the Irish multinational Smurfit…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay