In Brazil’s Pantanal, early flames signal a ‘new normal’

The fires started small, charring a handful of areas scattered across a southern stretch of Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands. Fueled by searing temperatures and months of drought, the flames quickly spread across the parched grasslands of Pantanal do Rio Negro State Park, melting together into a single, roaring wildfire. Data from the University of Maryland and U.S. space agency NASA, visualized on Global Forest Watch, show the fires started in May; within two months they had spread across some 450 square kilometers (174 square miles), reducing the vegetation in their path to ashes. In mid-July, a brigade of 30 firefighters and volunteers was dispatched to the park and the surrounding region to combat the fires, according to authorities. After days of fighting against angry flames and blustering winds, they succeeded in controlling the wildfire and halting its advance towards a nearby farm — but not before the blaze consumed some 10,062 hectares, nearly 13% of the park. Recent satellite images suggests fire activity resumed in early August, but was quelled as of August 14. “They did everything they could,” said Leonardo Pereira Gomes, strategy director at SOS Pantanal, a nonprofit that helped coordinate the combat of the flames. “But the soil is really dry, the rains haven’t come. With these climate conditions, it’s created a really worrying situation.” Satellite imagery captured February 2022 shows Pantanal do Rio Negro State Park (blue) before fires tore across the northern portion of the park. Pantanal do Rio Negro State Park stretches some 78,302 hectares…This article was originally published on Mongabay

