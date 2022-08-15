Mexico court drops injunctions, paving way for controversial Tren Maya railway

A major section of Mexico’s Tren Maya railway line could be moving forward with construction, following a high court decision to reject several legal challenges that had created months of delays for the project. Line 5 of the Tren Maya project, which will run through Cancún, Tulum and Playa del Carmen, poses a serious threat to local ecosystems and subterranean habitats, according to injunctions filed against the project. But most of those concerns have now been rejected by a federal judge, bringing construction closer to realization. “Line 5 doesn’t comply with environmental standards,” said Gerardo Ceballos, a researcher at the Ecological Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). “The environmental impact assessment studies have a lot of problems. It doesn’t evaluate alternative routes to minimize severe environmental impacts. There are many studies that tell us that this puts the environment at risk, and it puts the construction of the train at risk, too.” The nearly $15 billion Tren Maya line will run 1,500 kilometers (950 miles) across five states — Quintana Roo, Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco and Yucatán — with 21 stations. The project is broken up into seven lines, nearly all of which have been criticized by conservationists and human rights advocates, who say President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (commonly known by his acronym of AMLO) is rushing the project. On Line 5, the main complaint made in the injunctions was that proper environmental studies, which evaluate how construction will impact the surrounding habitats, were not carried out.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay