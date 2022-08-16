An emerald-green hummingbird lost to science reemerges in Colombia

In the mountains of Colombia, an experienced bird-watcher saw an iridescent flash of blue and green. “A hummingbird caught my attention. I got out my binoculars and was shocked to see that it was a Santa Marta sabrewing,” Yurgen Vega said. “This sighting was a complete surprise, but a very welcome one.” This was only the second time the critically endangered hummingbird has had a documented sighting since 1946. The last bird was spotted in 2010. “It’s like seeing a phantom,” said John C. Mittermeier, director of threatened species outreach at the American Bird Conservancy. A single male Santa Marta sawbrewing was spotted and photographed for the first time in ten years. Photo by Yurgen Vegay via Re:wild. Vega who found the bird while working with the conservation organizations Selva, ProCAT Colombia and the World Parrot Trust to survey endemic birds in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta region, spotted the male Santa Marta sabrewing (Campylopterus phainopeplus) and identified it on sight by its green feathers, iridescent blue throat and black curved bill. “When I first saw the hummingbird I immediately thought of the Santa Marta sabrewing. I couldn’t believe it was waiting there for me to take out my camera and start shooting,” Vega told The Guardian. “I was almost convinced it was the species, but because I felt so overcome by emotion, I preferred to be cautious; it could’ve been the Lazuline sabrewing [Campylopterus falcatus], which is often confused with Santa Marta sabrewing. But once we saw the pictures, we knew it was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

