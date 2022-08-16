Aziil Anwar, Indonesian coral-based mangrove grower, dies at 64

Aziil Anwar, a prolific planter of mangroves on coral damaged by blast fishing in Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province, rallying many children to his cause, died in hospital on May 6. He was 64. Azill had suffered a leg injury from scraping through a coral reef, which failed to heal due to his diabetes. The injury eventually led to his death at Majene General Hospital in Majene, a town on the southern coast of West Sulawesi. Born in 1958 in the town of Ternate in eastern Indonesia’s Maluku Islands, Aziil moved to the island of Sulawesi and started his career in forestry in 1983. Several years later, he and several colleagues were transferred from their posts at the forestry department in Enrekang district, South Sulawesi province, to the farther-flung town of Majene for refusing to participate in what he claimed was a corrupt scheme run by his superiors. Data Beach in Majene. Aziil Anwar was transferred to take care of a barren coral island in Majene. Image by Renato Renato via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). As a forest extension officer in Majene, one of Aziil’s jobs was to take care of Baluno, a barren, 20-hectare (49-acre) coral island facing the Makassar Strait and linked to the Sulawesi mainland by a wood-plank bridge. At the time, Baluno was strewn with dead coral. Only a few mangrove trees grew naturally. The only use the island had for nearby inhabitants was that it was a graveyard revered by the locals. Upon his arrival, Aziil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

