Government enters endgame in Europe research stand off

Prof James Wilsdon the director of the Research on Research Institute at Sheffield University told BBC News that he believes that there will be no resolution, at which point the new prime minister will instead announce the UK’s own international research programme – known as Plan B.

“The only thing that today’s announcement does offer is a clearer path towards a pivot from the UK’s Association to Horizon Europe, the outcome that the science community prefer, to Plan B, which is a hastily cobbled together set of alternative funding arrangements intended to be substitute for some, but by no means all, of what’s being lost,” he said.