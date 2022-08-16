Government enters endgame in Europe research stand off

From BBC
Published48 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The government has begun what may be its final effort to resolve a dispute over the UK’s membership of the EU’s €100bn Horizon research programme.
It has written to Brussels urging it to “end persistent delays” in delivering on its promise to allow British access to EU research collaborations.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused the European Commission of politicising scientific co-operation.
Some experts say the move is the start of UK withdrawal from the programme.
Prof James Wilsdon the director of the Research on Research Institute at Sheffield University told BBC News that he believes that there will be no resolution, at which point the new prime minister will instead announce the UK’s own international research programme – known as Plan B.
“The only thing that today’s announcement does offer is a clearer path towards a pivot from the UK’s Association to Horizon Europe, the outcome that the science community prefer, to Plan B, which is a hastily cobbled together set of alternative funding arrangements intended to be substitute for some, but by no means all, of what’s being lost,” he said.
Horizon Europe is the EU’s flagship programme which brings together leading academic and industrial researchers from across its member nations to work on the highest quality science. Brussels had agreed to the UK’s continued participation following Brexit in the withdrawal agreement 18 months ago. It changed its mind last year following the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
This latest move by the government is the start of a 30-day formal consultation period to resolve