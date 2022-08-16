In Bolivian Amazon, oil blocks encroach deep into protected areas

For years, the Tacana Indigenous people in the Bolivian Amazon have warned of dire environment impacts from oil exploration activities in their forests, located in Madidi National Park and Manuripi Nature Reserve. These activities are grounded in two executive orders, known as supreme decrees, issued in 2015 and 2022, which environmental activists and scientists say pose a direct blow to Bolivia’s protected areas by opening up parks for oil exploitation. In May 2015, then-president Evo Morales issued Supreme Decree 2366, authorizing oil activity on 24 million hectares (59 million acres) of land, or around 22% of Bolivia’s territory — including national parks. Prior to this, the country had never allowed companies to explore and exploit within these key ecosystems. Landscape in Madidi National Park. Image by Radamir Sevillanos. The journalism alliance ManchadosXelPetróleo has now found that oil exploration blocks currently overlap with 21 of the 53 national and subnational protected areas located in Bolivia’s Amazonian region, some of them entirely. New territory for oil companies When Supreme Decree 2366 was promulgated, negotiations began immediately with transnational companies to parcel out the blocks in the new oil frontier. According to the Friends of Nature Foundation (FAN), a Bolivian organization that works on natural heritage conservation, the total area of oil blocks in the country’s Amazonian region has more than doubled since then. A geospatial analysis that it carried out with the Amazon Network of Georeferenced Socio-Environmental Information (RAISG) showed the area allocated for oil blocks in the rainforest between 2012 and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

