In Sumatra, rising seas and sinking land spell hard times for fishers

MEDAN, Indonesia — On a recent morning in Kampung Nelayan, a village on the northeastern coast of the island of Sumatra, fisherman Heri Gunawan returned home frustrated and dissatisfied. Heri uses traditional gear, a flashlight, a bucket and a plank to hunt for octopus crawling along the shoreline. But the increasing severity of tidal flooding has made his job much more difficult. “The catch of fish from the sea is very little nowadays,” Heri, 31, told Mongabay. “The impact of this tidal flooding has made my income drop drastically, as much as 30%.” Heri isn’t alone. As climate change causes sea levels to rise, Indonesia, an archipelagic country of 270 million people, stands to be one of the worst affected by tidal flooding, which is when low-lying coastal areas are temporarily inundated with seawater. The phenomenon is exacerbated by erosion and the subsidence, or sinking, of coastal lands. As many of 199 of Indonesia’s 514 cities and districts could be affected by tidal flooding by 2050, according to a recent analysis by Kompas, Indonesia’s biggest newspaper, based on data from the nonprofit Climate Central. The Indonesian Traditional Fishermen’s Association, known as the KNTI, reported in March that 15,820 fishers across the country had been affected by tidal flooding in the past week. Fisherman Heri Gunawan uses traditional methods to hunt for octopus crawling along the shoreline. But the increasing severity of tidal flooding has made his job much more difficult. Image by Tonggo Simangunsong for Mongabay. Kampung Nelayan is a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

