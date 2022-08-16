Nearness to roads and palm oil mills a key factor in peatland clearing by smallholders

JAKARTA — Smallholder farmers in Sumatra who cultivate oil palms are more likely to expand their farms into carbon-rich peat forests the closer they are to roads and palm oil mills, a new study finds. The study by researchers from the University of Maryland in the U.S. and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore looked at the spatial distribution and drivers of smallholder oil palm expansion into peat forests in the Indonesian province of Riau. Riau has both the second-largest area of peatland in Indonesia and the highest palm oil production of any province in the country, with a rapid rate of expansion of smallholder farms. This expansion has come at the expense of natural ecosystems, as farmers drain and clear peat swamp forests, a practice that releases large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere and contributes to climate change. The researchers wanted to know what factors drive small farmers to clear peat swamp forests, given the dearth of research on the issue, especially for independent farmers cultivating plots smaller than 25 hectares (62 acres). The lack of data is also jarring given that smallholders manage nearly half of the total oil palm plantation area in Indonesia. Jing Zhao, the study’s lead author and an agricultural economist at the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science, said this gap might be due to the fact that smallholders’ expansion came later than the initial spurt of growth of industrial oil palm estates. “[A]lso, ‘smallholders’ are by definition small individually and often widely…This article was originally published on Mongabay

