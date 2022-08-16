Sand mining a boon for illegal industry at expense of Bangladesh’s environment

Mining of sand to feed the red-hot demand from Bangladesh’s construction industry has fueled an illegal industry that overshadows the legal one and that’s destroying ecosystems and exacerbating river erosion. As the country’s cities and towns grow on the back of solid economic growth over the past three decades, the construction industry has resorted to extracting sand from rivers nationwide. This sand flows into the country year-round through 57 transboundary rivers from India and Myanmar. In all, these waterways carry around 2.4 billion metric tons of sediment, including sand, clay and silt. A large part of the extracted sand is used as landfill to reclaim new land in a country where much of the area is delta. These new lands, often created by filling in canals and drains, pose an obstacle to the flow of the monsoon runoff. The sand mining itself poses a threat to all kinds of physical infrastructure, including homes, agricultural lands, schools, bridges, and embankments in the river. It also destroys the adjoining groundwater system, according to a recent study. Hotspots of illegal sand mining include districts in the Ganges River Basin and the Meghna River Basin. The government has long been aware of the problem, and in 2010 passed the Quarry and Soil Management Act to control sand mining activities. But critics say the law is neither effective at discouraging sand mining, nor is it enforced seriously by the government. Demand from Bangladesh’s construction industry for sand has led to a boom in unregulated and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

