Climate change: 'Staggering' rate of global tree losses from fires

Around 16 football pitches of trees per minute were lost to forest fires in 2021, a new report says.
Data from Global Forest Watch suggests that across the globe, the amount of tree cover being burned has nearly doubled in the past 20 years.
Climate change is a key factor in the increase as it leads to higher temperatures and drier conditions.
Of the 9 million hectares of trees consumed by fire in 2021, over five million were in Russia.
The new data allows researchers to distinguish between trees lost to fires, and those destroyed for agriculture, logging or during intentional burns.
In 2021, the second worst year for fires on record, an area the size of Portugal was lost.
“It is staggering,” says James MacCarthy, an analyst with Global Forest Watch.
“It’s roughly twice what it was just 20 years ago. It is kind of astonishing just how much fire activity has increased over such a short amount of time.”
The impacts of fire-related losses are being felt primarily in forests in more northerly countries like Canada and Russia.
While fire is a natural part of how these forests have long functioned, the scale of destruction seen in Russia in 2021 was unprecedented.
Of the 9.3 million hectares (23 million acres) burnt globally, Russia accounted for more than half.
