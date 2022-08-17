Crime and no punishment: Impunity shrouds killings of Indigenous Amazonian defenders

“We receive reports of murders, crimes and threats every day,” says Esneda Saavedra, counselor for the rights of Indigenous peoples, human rights and peace with the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC). She says the victims are now young people and that there’s no guarantee of the cases being solved. “The reports arrive and are archived. We live in a continuous violation of our rights,” she says. International organizations, including Global Witness and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, consistently identify Latin America as one of the regions where Indigenous environmental defenders are most threatened. The most recent Global Witness report shows that most of the killings of land and environmental defenders in 2020 occurred in Latin America, with every three out of four attacks that year in Peru and Brazil taking place in the Amazonian regions of those countries. “The Amazon has become a disputed territory with armed, illegal groups and the state itself attacking leaders and environmentalists,” says Leonardo Gonzales, project coordinator at the Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz). He says the people being killed are those who protect the water, life, and the forest. Demonstrators in Lima, Peru, demanding justice for slain environmental leaders. Image courtesy of MOCICC. Mongabay Latam looked at the killings of Indigenous leaders in four Amazonian countries — Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru — by examining data collected by 11 environmental and human rights organizations. The key sources for this work were Global Witness and Front Line Defenders at the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

