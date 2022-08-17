Endangered species listing of long-tailed macaques: ‘shocking, painful, predictable’ (commentary)

Another primate species has now slipped into the endangered species category – the long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis). During its latest assessment in March 2022, the IUCN declared the species as endangered due to the rapid population decline and the prognosis of decline if current trends of exploitation and habitat destruction continue. In my previous Mongabay op-ed on the pig-tailed macaque, I highlighted how the long-tailed macaque might follow a similar trajectory after the pig-tailed macaque was classified as endangered. Still, conservationists such as myself are in shock as it reflects the utter failure of the state of things if even the most opportunistic and adaptable generalist primates such as long-tailed macaques are now being classified as endangered. From my work across Southeast Asia and especially Indonesia I can see why this is the case. In Indonesia both the long-tailed and pig-tailed macaque are not legally protected and keeping them as pets chained up or caged or bluntly killing them for being “pests” is therefore not illegal. Wildlife markets from Medan to Jakarta openly sell infants in the hundreds in the most horrendous conditions after their mothers have been shot. I have seen firsthand how these babies were kept cramped in dirty cages on top of each other with some taking their last breath while covered in feces. This is all happening in the open as these two macaque species do not fall under the category of protected wildlife. The failure to deliver conservation success beyond a few “priority” species is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

