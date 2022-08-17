Let it grow: Q&A with reforestation and land restoration visionary Tony Rinaudo

Tony Rinaudo is an Australian agronomist who was given the Right Livelihood Award in 2018 for demonstrating how drylands can be re-greened on a large scale at minimal cost, making livelihood improvements like agroforestry and honey production possible for millions of people. After spinning his wheels for years while managing a failing reforestation project in Niger, a perhaps divine inspiration spurred him to look more closely at the land he was trying to plant tree seedlings in: what he saw was a former forest just waiting to regrow itself. From this seed was born Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR), an elegantly simple approach to re-greening degraded lands from tree stumps and seed stocks still alive in degraded soils, which only need a farmer’s encouragement to sprout forth again. Rinaudo, who is now the Principal Climate Action Advisor for the NGO World Vision Australia, answered Mongabay’s questions about the technique’s power and promise via email while on tour promoting his new book on the topic, “The Forest Underground.” His answers have been edited for clarity and brevity. Mongabay: You popularized this technique of regrowing trees from existing root systems and seeds still intact on cleared land. Can you explain how it works and when you first noticed the regenerative potential lying just below the soil’s surface? Tony Rinaudo: A working definition of FMNR is a community-led approach to naturally regenerating degraded landscapes and ecosystems. It is a sustainable land management approach that seeks to engage and empower land users (farmers, pastoralists,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

