Sewage hits dozens of beaches in England and Wales after heavy rain

From BBC
Pollution warnings are in place for dozens of beaches in England and Wales after untreated sewage was discharged into the sea around the coast.
Official data shows there have been a number of discharges since Monday, which Southern Water says are to protect homes and businesses.
The pollution follows a period of heavy rain across southern England, after a spell of extremely dry weather.
Warnings from the Safer Seas and Rivers Service are based on water firms’ data.
The service is run by charity Surfers Against Sewage.
Many of the beaches contaminated are popular resorts and include:
The majority are along England’s south coast.
Near Bath is a popular swimming spot along the River Avon called Warleigh Weir runs through an area belonging to landowner Johnny Palmer.
Untreated sewage has been released just upstream. Mr Palmer has been working for years to make the water clean enough to gain bathing water status.
“I think it’s a disgrace. You’ve got children swimming. And you know, you can’t tell your kids to not drink the water. So you’ve literally got children drinking sewage, which is the kind of thing you might expect in parts of Africa or India, but,