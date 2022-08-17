Study tracks global forest decline and expansion over six decades

Since 1960, the world has lost an area of forest larger than the island of Borneo, according to a recent study. That net loss of 817,000 square kilometers (315,000 square miles) of forest area, combined with the growth of the global population, means that there’s just half a hectare (1.2 acres) of forest for every person on the planet, down from 1.4 hectares (3.5 acres) in 1960. Forest per capita “is an interesting metric, since we and all life on Earth rely on forest ecosystems, directly or indirectly,“ the authors, led by geoenvironmental scientist Ronald Estoque of Japan’s Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute, told Mongabay in an email. To understand when and where Earth’s forests have changed over time, Estoque and his colleagues employed a recently published data set that plotted out land-use change between 1960 and 2019 using satellite data, reconstructions and statistical modeling. They analyzed forest gain and loss country by country across the globe over that time period. They also looked at each country’s gross domestic product, a measure of the goods and services that a country produces. The team reported their research Aug. 1 in the journal Environmental Research Letters. Chaco forest in Bolivia cleared for soybean farming. Image by Mongabay. The authors say their analysis confirms forest transition theory. According to this idea, first introduced in the 1990s by geographer Alexander Mather, the bulk of forest loss occurs in “lower-income” countries as their economies grow, often as a result of harvesting marketable forest products…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay