Drought: Why we need to get used to wonky vegetables

From BBC
Published59 minutes ago
Fruit and vegetables on the shelves will be smaller and look different as the summer’s hot and dry weather hits crops, experts say.
Potatoes, onions, carrots, apples and Brussels sprouts are likely to be worst-affected.
Many areas of the UK have seen very low rainfall in 2022, and parts of England are in drought.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) wants supermarkets to accept more “wonky” produce and be flexible with growers.
Scientists say that heatwaves and drought will increase with climate change and that we must adapt to how this affects agriculture and our food.
In Essex, farmer Sarah Green’s fields are dusty and the grass crunches beneath her feet.
Her crops are “alive, but not growing or thriving”. The hot summer sun made her sweetcorn delicious, but smaller than usual and she’s had to lower her prices. Other crops still in the ground, like cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and broccoli, are stunted.
And in Herefordshire, farmer Ben Andrews said his “nice green” cabbage and kale were fine until a few days ago.
Now they’ve turned pale blue, he says. They feel leathery and tough, no longer crisp and lush.
These crops are still in the fields but soon they’ll be what we buy in supermarkets.
It’s too early to know how much UK produce will die due to drought, but “crop quality” will certainly be hit, Jerry Knox, professor of agricultural water management at Cranfield University, told BBC News.