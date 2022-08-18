Hear that? Bioacoustics is having its moment, but the technology still needs tuning

Think Sonoma County, and the picturesque valley and vineyards come to mind. But the locale is also home to rich and incredible biodiversity. Soundscapes to Landscapes, a biodiversity monitoring initiative in the county, aims to document just that. Over the past five years, from mid-spring to late summer here in California wine country, the initiative collected a massive amount of sound data by placing acoustic recorders in 1,300 locations in the county. The project, run by Sonoma State University, conservation NGO Point Blue Conservation Science, and several other partners, armed citizen volunteers with recorders and collaborated with private landowners to amass audio, which was then processed and classified with the help of artificial intelligence technology. Researchers set up a marine bioacoustics project. Image by Fisheries Consulting via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). “The idea is either to detect individual species, or to find information that tells you something new about the types of sounds there,” Leonardo Salas, a quantitative ecologist at Point Blue Conservation Science, tells Mongabay in a video interview. “We can characterize entire environments based on that.” The methodology has been effective in monitoring changes in ecosystems and studying wildlife patterns. Before the 2017 wildfires in California, Soundscapes to Landscapes had placed audio recorders in a park. Upon surveying the data after the fires, the team detected a “preponderance” of lazuli buntings (Passerina amoena), a species of songbird that had never been seen or heard in the park before the fires. Initially, the citizen scientist monitoring the park thought…This article was originally published on Mongabay

