In Gabon, camera-trap developers find the ideal proving ground for their craft

Camera traps are helping researchers get a closer look at pockets of Gabon’s forests that were previously impractical to study. The Central African country has, at 80% by some estimates, the second-largest proportion of forest cover in the world, and only 2.2 million inhabitants. Many of its remote areas are hard to access — and even harder to monitor. “Gabon in relation to the Congo Basin … first off, we’re a country that has never faced conflict,” said Brice Roxan Momboua of the National Agency of National Parks (ANPN). “The other strong point is that we have an 80% forest cover. There are zones where humans have never set foot. The majority is intact.” Camera traps have been around for 130 years, but their usefulness in research has picked up sharply in the past two decades. Development of the technology has allowed researchers like Momboua, who leads biomonitoring projects using camera traps in Lopé National Park, to spot species they hadn’t previously seen in some of Gabon’s national parks, like honey badgers (Mellivora capensis) and aardvarks (Orycteropus afer). For Momboua, camera traps are a huge improvement over alternative methods of studying Gabon’s biodiversity, like conducting transects — where researchers walk through a forest looking for traces of animal activity like dung, footprints, or nests. This can be grueling and time-consuming work. But a camera, once in place, can monitor a location deep in the forest for weeks or months and capture whatever passes in front of its sensors, including animals…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay