Mystery of half-billion year old creature with no anus solved

One “intriguing option”, she said, is that an even earlier ancestor of this whole group did not have an anus, and that Saccorhytus evolved after that.

“It could be that it lost it during its own evolution – perhaps it didn’t need one because it could just sit in one spot with one opening for everything.”

The main reason though, for the “repositioning” of Saccorhytus on the Cambrian tree of life is that, on the initial examination, holes that surrounded its mouth were interpreted as pores for Read the full article