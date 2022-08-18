Welsh Water: Hosepipe ban to come into force in Wales

From BBC
Published2 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
The first hosepipe ban in Wales for more than 30 years comes into force from 08:00 BST, covering Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire.
People face a £1,000 fine for flouting the rules, set to be in place for several weeks.
The ban means people will not be allowed to water their plants or wash their cars using a hose.
Dwr Cymru Welsh Water said the action was necessary as the area’s reservoirs had reached drought levels.
The company said it had seen record-breaking demand for water locally during the recent heatwaves.
It said it was acting to ensure enough water remained to continue supplying customers over the coming months and there was not an immediate risk to water supplies in the area.
Welsh Water added that the situation in Pembrokeshire was not unique, and other water companies across England had already introduced hosepipe bans.
Wendy Kinver’s three-and-a-half acre garden, in Pont Trecynny, near Fishguard, was one of 10 shortlisted for the Daily Mail’s Garden of the Year competition in 2019.
She said she had already lost several plants and trees due to the hot, dry weather, and would find it “really difficult” without her hosepipe.
“It’s usually a very wet garden, and we’ve planted plants to suit those conditions, so