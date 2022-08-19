‘Amped-up citizen science’ to save the world: Q&A with Conservation AI Hub’s Grant Hamilton

Conservation apps have emerged in recent years as an efficient and cost-effective way to get citizens to monitor and document wildlife across the world. But an Australian initiative is going one step further. In a bid to detect and save the country’s dwindling koala (Phascolarctos cinereus) population, Conservation AI Hub has, since the beginning of this year, been training volunteers in the state of Queensland to use infrared drones. The goal: to find koalas that are usually found curled high up in the trees. The initiative by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) began earlier, in August 2021, with a small team operating the drones. They then analyzed the images collected using artificial intelligence algorithms. But as the project scaled up, the need to rope in volunteers became apparent. Koalas are difficult to spot in the canopies. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. It’s an urgent mission. The deadly bushfires that blazed through large swathes of Australia in 2019 and 2020 decimated the country’s already vulnerable koala population: a 2021 report by the Australian Koala Foundation found that the country lost 30% of its koala population in the past three years. Earlier this year, the Australian government declared the species endangered in much of eastern Australia. “The situation is pretty dire,” Grant Hamilton, director of Conservation AI Hub, tells Mongabay in a video interview. In the face of the climate and biodiversity crises, he says, it’s more essential than ever to get citizens involved in conservation efforts. And getting them access…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay