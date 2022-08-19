Commodity kings Cargill, Bunge buying soy from stolen Indigenous land, report says

Two of the world’s largest agricultural producers are caught up in another scandal involving soy grown on illegally seized Indigenous land in the Brazilian Amazon. Both Cargill and Bunge source some of their soy products, including chicken feed and pet food, from land where Indigenous communities have suffered violence and displacement, according to a new report from Earthsight, an organization investigating environmental and social injustices. “Flaws in Cargill’s stance on Indigenous rights and Bunge’s traceability of indirect suppliers expose the two multibillion-dollar US firms’ supply chains to illegalities and violent conflict, despite their stated human rights commitments,” Earthsight’s report said. Cargill and Bunge both have ties to a 9,700-hectare (24,000-acre) soy farm in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul that operates on the ancestral land of the Guarani Kaiowá, an Indigenous group that has spent the last several decades fighting forced eviction, the report said. The farm, called Brasília do Sul, sends soy directly to Cargill’s facility in Caarapó, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) away, according to the report. The soy also makes it to a Bunge processing unit in the nearby municipality of Dourados via indirect suppliers. Guarani Kaiowá land used as a landfill dump. (Photo courtesy of Romerito Pontes) The report documented supply chain links between Brasília do Sul soy and chicken retailers like KFC, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi and Iceland. It’s also connected to pet food sold by large German supermarkets like Rewe Markt, Netto Marken-Discount, Lidl, Aldi and Edeka. In 2003, Kaiowá leader Marcos Veron was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

