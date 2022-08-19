Freya the walrus: Did she have to be euthanised?

From BBC
In mid-July, a 600kg (94 stone) walrus, affectionately nicknamed Freya, appeared near Norway’s capital city in the Oslo Fjord.
Not one to remain low-key, she soon became a local celebrity, as videos of her awkwardly and slowly scrambling onto boats went viral.
However, less than a month after her first appearance, Freya was killed by government authorities, having been deemed a danger to the public.
This has not gone down well – some went as far as to accuse Norway of “murdering” the mammal, while an online fundraising campaign for a bronze statue has raised almost $24,000 (£20,000) in a matter of days.
Indeed, the outrage – which fanned out far beyond Norway’s borders – has been such that even the country’s prime minister has been forced to comment, saying putting Freya down was “the right decision”.
But still people are asking: could Freya have been saved?
Freya’s journey to Oslo most likely started in the Arctic, but over the last year she appeared to have undertaken a European tour, with sightings in UK, Dutch, Danish and Swedish waters.
Everywhere the walrus went she attracted attention – but in Norway this started to worry officials.
Photographs showed large crowds gathered on the edge of the water, standing within touching distance. Meanwhile, reports emerged in local media of Freya chasing a woman into the water, while one kayaker described a “scary encounter” with the animal when she came too close to his vessel.