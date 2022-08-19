New voyage checks in on Darwin’s species, nearly 200 years after Beagle

It was in 1859 when British naturalist Charles Darwin published the work that’s still considered the basis of evolutionary biology. With On the Origin of Species, he introduced the scientific world to the concept of natural selection in plants and animals. He based his theory on a lifetime of observations, including those made 28 years earlier during his voyage aboard the HMS Beagle, which sailed around the globe for five years. Upon leaving the port of Plymouth in southern England in December 1831, the vessel made stops in the Canary Islands and Cape Verde, both off the West African coast, before heading for South America. The Beagle docked in Bahia and then Rio de Janeiro, both in Brazil, where Darwin described his observation of two leafcutter ant species of the genera Atta (known locally as saúva) and Acromyrmex (quenquém). “A person, on first entering a tropical forest, is astonished at the labours of the ants: well-beaten paths branch off in every direction, on which an army of never-failing foragers may be seen, some going forth, and others returning, burdened with pieces of green leaf, often larger than their own bodies,” he wrote in On the Origin of Species. Leafcutter ant of the genus Atta. A colony may have up to 3 million individuals. Image courtesy of Victor Rault. One hundred and sixty-three years after the publication of that seminal book, Victor Rault shares a similar view on his social media accounts about the encounter with the same insects in Rio…This article was originally published on Mongabay

