The Socorro isopod: Critically endangered but important (commentary)

Near the city of Socorro in the state of New Mexico lies a small spring. It is only here where one of the most endangered isopods live, the Socorro isopod (Thermosphaeroma thermophilum). Also known as the Socorro sowbug, they are a species of isopod commonly referred to as roly-polies, or woodlice. They are not insects but actually are crustaceans, more closely related to crabs and shrimp than insects. The Socorro isopods are brown and live underwater in a thermal spring with temperatures ranging from 77 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Socorro isopods are important omnivores in their ecosystem. Like their terrestrial counterparts, Socorro isopods consume detritus, which is dead and decaying matter such as leaves, dead plants, and rotting wood, that can accumulate in the water. They also feed on algae. In ponds and other bodies of water, if there is an overabundance of algae, the algae produces toxins that kill fish and birds and are even harmful to humans. So, Socorro isopods, despite their limited range, play an important role within their ecosystem. Today, if you visit the native spring where they still live, you will see concrete pools and lighting set up around the spring vent, because the spring was used as a bathhouse in the early 1900s. “Where the concrete infrastructure exists, everything flows through it and those tanks just kind of guide the water. It hasn’t been problematic to our knowledge for isopod persistence, and going in there and doing any type of renovation or removing the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay