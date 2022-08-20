UK drought: Why do the trees think it's autumn already?

From BBC
From the crunch of leaves underfoot and the fiery foliage adorning the trees, you might be thinking autumn has come early.
But experts say this hint of a change in the seasons isn’t genuine. Instead it’s the tell-tale sign of a “false autumn”.
They warn the heatwave and drought has pushed trees into survival mode, with leaves dropping off or changing colour as a result of stress.
And some may end up dying as a result.
Auburn leaves and early leaf fall are both signs that trees are stressed and “shutting up shop”, says Leigh Hunt, senior horticultural advisor at the Royal Horticultural Society.
“It’s giving the appearance that we’re already in autumn, but the days are too long for those natural autumn processes to begin,” he says.
“Physiologically, the plants are not responding to autumn conditions; that’s why we term it loosely as ‘false autumn’.”
He says in all his 45 years, this is one of the most severe years he’s seen in terms of damage to trees in the countryside.
And while established trees can withstand drought through their extensive network of roots, younger specimens, such as those planted on poor soil at the edge of roads could wither and die.
Trees that have lost only a few leaves with just