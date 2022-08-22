Encircled by plantations, a Sumatran Indigenous community abides changing times

INDRAGIRI HILIR, Indonesia — Customary leaders Patih Majuan, Datuk Manti and Datuk Mangku approach their scared forest with hands clasped in prayer. Other residents of the village of Talang Durian Cacar follow in tow, as the three elders reach a tennis court-sized opening here in the south of Sumatra’s Indragiri Hilir district. The four corners of the clearing are marked with tombstone-like rocks, but it’s not a cemetery. Manti sprinkles incense over a small fire. “We ask permission to visit here,” Manti says. “Please forgive any wrongdoing.” The customary forest here in Indragiri Hilir, the easternmost district of Indonesia’s Riau province, is known as Hutan Keramat Penyabungan, or the Sacred Forest of the Penyabungan River. For generations it has been a holy site for the Talang Mamak Indigenous group. From the forest, the Penyabungan flows into the Ekok River nearby, which in turn is a tributary of the Batang Cenaku River. But the water quality in the river is worsening. And what remains of the Talang Mamak’s customary forest is little more than 2 hectares (5 acres). That reflects wider changes to land use that have taken place in this low-lying district of Riau, whose northernmost community, Danai, is less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the south coast of Singapore. From 2001 to 2022, Indragiri Hilir lost more than 50% of its old-growth primary forest cover, according to Global Forest Watch, owing to rapid expansion in oil palm and acacia plantation concessions. Data from the statistics agency census in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

