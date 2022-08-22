Fighting extractive industries in Ecuador: Q&A with Indigenous activist María Espinosa

National protests overwhelmed Ecuador in June, with Indigenous groups mobilizing in nearly every province of the country and President Guillermo Lasso announcing a state of emergency that restricted travel and allowed law enforcement to use aggressive force. The protests were in response to a variety of grievances — gas prices, healthcare, education — but they also focused on environmental and human rights issues tied to increased investment in oil and mining. In July 2021, Lasso signed the controversial Decree 95 that aimed to double national oil production and increase private sector investment in order to meet foreign debt repayments and address Ecuador’s economic crisis that has seen unemployment and poverty spike during the COVID-19 pandemic. But pressure from the protests, in addition to lawsuits filed by Indigenous communities, pushed his government to repeal the decree, thereby preventing the expansion of the oil frontier — at least in theory. Lasso’s government also announced reforms to the national mining plan as laid out in Decree 151. The reforms are supposed to improve protections on water, eliminate illegal mining and “develop efficient and environmentally and socially responsible mining,” among other initiatives. But the Indigenous movement, largely organized by CONAIE (the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador), among other activists, says the government needs to do more. Lina María Espinosa, a senior attorney for the NGO Amazon Frontlines, has been an outspoken proponent of strengthening the prior consultation process, which requires developers to meet and negotiate with residents before breaking ground on a project.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

