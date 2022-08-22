Niger Delta mangroves in ‘grave danger’ from oil spills, extraction, invasive species

BODO, Nigeria — Christian Kpandei is a man of many memories. Still, the vital incidents of his life, like the death of his childhood hero, environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, grow blurry and remote as time wears on. One series of events, however, with its decade-old vestiges, has remained as clear as the sunrise at dawn. Twice, in 2008 and again in 2009, a pipeline owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) ruptured, releasing more than 600,000 barrels of crude oil into Bodo Creek in the Ogoniland region of southern Nigeria. In a report, Amnesty International said the spills had a “catastrophic impact” on the area, home to vast mangrove forests and rich ancient wetlands. “It is just the kind of feeling one has when he loses a job. I was shocked. For three days, I couldn’t speak a word to anyone,” Kpandei told Mongabay. “People came from far and near to bear witness to the catastrophe … Oil floated on the surface of the water.” A waterway in the Niger Delta. Image by Orji Sunday for Mongabay. Kpandei lost 0.4 hectares (1 acre) of his fish-farming operation, his tilapia killed by the spill. He said the mangrove forest, normally lush and green, turned grayish-yellow, and recounted how even gentle gusts of the sunset breeze would litter the mangrove coastline with leaves fallen from withering branches. “It was humanly unacceptable. About 2,000 acres [800 hectares] of land, originally covered by dense mangrove forest, all died. Today, the whole place…This article was originally published on Mongabay

