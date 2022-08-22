Poverty-fueled deforestation threatens Kenya’s largest water catchment

OLENGURUONE, Kenya ­— Mau Forest covers some 2,700 square kilometers (1,042 square miles) in western Kenya, making it the largest native montane forest in East Africa. The forest is also Kenya’s largest water catchment area and feeds several lakes, including Lake Victoria. But Mau Forest is shrinking as its trees fall to human pressures. Even Mau’s protected areas are not immune. One of these is Olpusimoru Forest Reserve, which has been facing high rates of deforestation as people cut down trees for timber and fuelwood collection. Over the past 20 years, this forest has faced destruction from illegal loggers and encroachers who have extended their farming and grazing lands deep into the forest. By 2010, approximately 30 square kilometers (11.6 square miles) of Olpusimoru’s forest had already been impacted by logging, agriculture and illegal settlements, according to the Kenya Forest Service (KFS). Satellite data from the University of Maryland visualized on Global Forest Watch indicate the reserve lost a further 9% of its primary forest between 2011 and 2021, with preliminary data for 2022 showing deforestation continuing to eat away at remaining habitat. Beginning in 2018, thousands of families that had established themselves inside the forest reserve’s boundaries were evicted by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, part of a wider push that saw more than 30,000 people evicted from the broader Mau Forest Complex to which Olpusimoru belongs. But when walking around the forest today, fresh signs of continued encroachment and damage to the forest are evident. Recent, widespread…This article was originally published on Mongabay

