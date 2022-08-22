Sri Lankan researchers bring little-studied ‘flowerpot’ snake to light

COLOMBO — Look past the venomous vipers and cobras and the powerful constrictors. Dig a little deeper — literally, into the soil — and you might find one of the most unassuming snake families around: the blindsnakes. The tropical herp haven of Sri Lanka is home to 10 known species of blindsnakes, among them the curiously named flowerpot blindsnake, Indotyphlops braminus. The last known study on blindsnakes in Sri Lanka was carried out in 1947, and a systematic survey has been underway for more than a decade now to provide a much-needed update. As the first in a series of findings aimed at filling this research gap, a newly published study by Sri Lankan herpetologists casts a fresh light on the distribution and genetics of I. braminus. These snakes are so small, no more than 10 centimeters (4 inches) long, that they’re often mistaken for worms. They live within the soil, leaf litter, or under rocks, boulders or tree trunks, where there’s not much need for good vision. Hence the name, blindsnakes. The scales over their eyes, which in other snakes is transparent, is opaque in blindsnakes, although they’re believed to be able to register changes in light intensity. Living in the soil, blindsnakes are often mistaken for earthworms. Image courtesy of Bushana Kalhara. The flowerpot blindsnake also has the distinction of being the most widespread invasive snake species in the world. It achieved this through, well, flowerpots: it’s habit of burrowing in the soil, including in home gardens, means…This article was originally published on Mongabay

