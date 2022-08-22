Traditional communities’ prize-winning coffee and cachaça at risk from Brazil mine

Walk up to the cross on the highest peak in the Santana mountains near the city of Piatã in the Brazilian state of Bahia, and you’ll actually be able to look down at the low clouds surrounding the city in the foothills below. But since 2019, the clouds haven’t been brought on just by the chilly climate of Bahia’s highest municipality, which sits on the Chapada Diamantina plateau. Today, the haze is also composed of clouds of dust, hovering in the air as a result of blasting at the Mocó iron ore mine. “In the beginning, the noise from trucks and the dust were what most bothered us,” says Gemilson Bebiano, a resident of the quilombo, or Afro-Brazilian settlement, of Bocaina on the outskirts of Piatã. “We’d look up to the hills and it looked like it was raining,” adds Bebiano, who works as a distiller of cachaça, the traditional Brazilian sugarcane liquor. “It looked just like drizzle coming down.” The mine is operated by Brazil Iron, a subsidiary of U.K.-based holding company Brazil Iron Trading Limited. The company has gone by several different names since acquiring mining rights in the Chapada Diamantina in 2011, but has always been engaged in prospecting and mining in the region, mostly in the municipalities of Piatã, Abaíra and Jussiape. Brazil Iron’s mineral activities have silted up and polluted the source of the Bebedouro River, which is the main supply of freshwater for the Bocaina quilombo. Also at risk are at least two other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

