Water firms face growing criticism over beach sewage

Published12 hours ago
Water companies are facing mounting criticism from environmental campaigners and politicians over sewage being pumped on to British beaches.
Pollution warnings remain in place across more than 20 beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales after heavy rain overwhelmed sewers.
Downing Street condemned the industry for not reducing sewage discharge and putting shareholders before customers.
But Labour and a leading campaigner said ministers had not done enough.
At the height of the recent problems last week there were warnings in place at more than 40 locations.
Environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey said issues with sewage showed the water industry was in an “extraordinary state of chaos” and said decades of regulatory failure, underinvestment and profiteering had led to the current situation.
A government spokesperson said ministers expected water companies “to take urgent action on this issue or face fines”.
Water companies are allowed to release sewage into rivers and streams after extreme weather, such as torrential rain, and when they are operating close to full capacity.
This protects properties from flooding and prevents sewage from backing up into streets and homes.
Untreated sewage is normally screened and passed through storage tanks before being dumped.
The government said firms had already