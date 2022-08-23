Podcast: Top wildlife photography requires ethics, patience, and kindness

In April 2020, on Mongabay Newscast episode #93, Suzi Eszterhas explained the patience and dedication necessary in her work as a wildlife photographer, the importance of adhering to photography ethics, and how this enables and enhances conservation efforts. In this episode, photographer Marcus Westberg joins the show to talk about the “Prints for Wildlife” conservation fundraiser, his perspective on wildlife photography ethics, and the importance of kindness while working in the field. Listen here: As a freelance photographer who works regularly for the large conservation NGO African Parks, Westberg details his work contributing to the “Prints for Wildlife” campaign. The campaign has raised $1.75 million since 2020 for the South Africa-based NGO that manages protected areas in several African countries. The third and most recent iteration of the initiative kicks off on Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 25. Westberg explains the unique nature of the collaboration, which features the works of more than 100 photographers who, as he notes, normally would be competing with each other, but have come together for this conservation fundraiser. An African Parks ranger with his young daughter in Penjari National Park, Benin. Image by Marcus Westberg. Subscribe to the Mongabay Newscast wherever you get your podcasts from! You can also listen to all episodes here on the Mongabay website or download our free app for Apple and Android devices to gain fingertip access to new shows and all our previous episodes. A ranger with a rescued putty-nosed monkey in Odzala National Park, Republic of Congo. Image by Marcus Westberg.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

