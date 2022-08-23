‘Remix it and let it evolve’: Q&A with FieldKit developer Shah Selbe

Shah Selbe and his team were all set to unveil their new product in April 2020. The plan was to launch FieldKit, an open-source environmental sensor platform for conservation researchers, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Hundreds of FieldKits were ready to go. And then, just over a month ahead of the launch, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Before Selbe knew it, flights were grounded, travel restrictions were imposed, and the world effectively shut down, putting a damper on his plans and any prospect of fieldwork. Then, almost a year later, when the situation seemed to be improving, a new problem arose. The transportation hurdles, labor shortages, manufacturing backlogs and increased consumer demand during lockdowns had caused a global supply chain crisis that continues to snarl manufacturing and trade even now. For Selbe, the shortage of parts required to build his product further slowed down his plan to launch FieldKit. The ongoing supply chain crisis has had an impact on almost every aspect of the global economy. Brands big and small have had to reimagine their workflow. Ikea hiked prices because of shortages caused by the crisis. Automobile giants have had to slash production because of a shortage of semiconductors. The crisis even forced McDonalds to take milkshakes off its menu in the U.K. and ration french fries in Japan. Makers of conservation technology have been equally impacted by the shortage of parts, making it difficult for many to develop and manufacture products that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay